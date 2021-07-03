Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 4,926 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,980,113.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.95. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

