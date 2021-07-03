Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $220,640.68 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

