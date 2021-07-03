Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NEM stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Newmont by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 175,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

