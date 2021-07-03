Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 7,270 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $248,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $333,189.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.16.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

