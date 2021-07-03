Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Sells 20,488 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ST opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

