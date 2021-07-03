Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $16,930.50 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $16,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Margaret Tooth sold 109 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $8,422.43.

On Thursday, April 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $19,465.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $115.51 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

