Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 3,741 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $392,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vicor stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

