Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 897,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

