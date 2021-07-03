Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 390,694 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $4,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

INTC stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

