International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $19.50 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $547.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

