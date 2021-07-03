Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $25.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.