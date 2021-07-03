Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $25.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.