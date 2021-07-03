Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 9,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.