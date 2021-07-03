Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 3,521.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000.

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

