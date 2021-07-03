Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PYZ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,814. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.
