Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PYZ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,814. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

