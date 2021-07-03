Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

