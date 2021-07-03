Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 63.6% in June

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2,982.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. 12,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $39.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.