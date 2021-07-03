Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.97. 6,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,580. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $191.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

