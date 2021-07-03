Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

