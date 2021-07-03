Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,050 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 489 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 309,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,017. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 153,238 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.