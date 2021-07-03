Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,050 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 489 put options.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 309,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,017. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
