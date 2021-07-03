Investors Purchase High Volume of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Put Options (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 19,326 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average daily volume of 5,498 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.