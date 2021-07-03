Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,876. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

