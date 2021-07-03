iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,364 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $31,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

