iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.31% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 499,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

