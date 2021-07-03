iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $117,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.86. 1,108,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

