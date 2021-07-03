IWG (LON:IWG) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 335.63 ($4.38).

IWG opened at GBX 322.70 ($4.22) on Tuesday. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.44.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

