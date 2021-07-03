Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $111.25 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $60,379,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

