Jade Currency (JADE) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $707,911.06 and $12,467.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Coin Trading

