JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday.

JDSPY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

