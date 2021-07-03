Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vale S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,256,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

