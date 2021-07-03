Jefferies Financial Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $444.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $436.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.26 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

DECK opened at $392.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.99. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $396.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,436,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,607.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

