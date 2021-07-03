Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

HEN3 opened at €88.74 ($104.40) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €93.66.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

