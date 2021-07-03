Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $9.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

