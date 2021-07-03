Jennifer Duvalier Acquires 2,571 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

MTO stock opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £943.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

