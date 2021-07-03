Jennifer Duvalier Acquires 2,571 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

MTO stock opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £943.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

