JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE JKS opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 185.96 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

