Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.45% of Camden Property Trust worth $49,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.23. 536,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,313. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

