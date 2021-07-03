Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.96 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $34,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,320,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $137.24 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

