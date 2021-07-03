Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 18,222 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $74,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 1,542,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

