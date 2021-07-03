JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,263 shares during the period. JOYY comprises approximately 1.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $39,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of YY stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. 723,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.