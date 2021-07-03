JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.61 ($121.90).

FRA ZAL opened at €102.95 ($121.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.54. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

