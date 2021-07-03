JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $310.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.47. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.