JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.98 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Neenah worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.14. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $839.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

