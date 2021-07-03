JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $102.10.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

