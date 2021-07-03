JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $102.10.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

