JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 845 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 923.40 ($12.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,960.68. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

