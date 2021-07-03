JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 845 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 923.40 ($12.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,960.68. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

