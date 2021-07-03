Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,053 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,929.13 ($129.72).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,705 ($87.60) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,649.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

