Kambria (KAT) Price Up 14% This Week

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 14% against the dollar. Kambria has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $114,983.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,537.94 or 0.99854886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.01089786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00416456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00402298 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006037 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

