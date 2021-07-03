KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 436,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $35,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.30 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

