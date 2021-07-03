Kate Haviland Sells 1,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

