KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.