KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 997,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,766. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

