Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.50. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

